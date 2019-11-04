Three charged after early morning pursuit in East Dubuque

Three people have been taken into custody after a pursuit in East Dubuque.

Police say on Monday, Nov. 4. just before 2:40 a.m., the East Dubuque Police Department was made aware of a car pursuit by the Dubuque Police Department that was entering East Dubuque.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle and were able to with the help of stop sticks by the Galena Police Department. The vehicle was then determined to be inoperable in the area of Highway 20 and Red Gates Road in Galena.

Three people who were inside the vehicle then ran on foot according to police.

After a search of the area, police say all three people were taken into custody.

They have been identified as 32-year-old Jamelle D. Alexander, 24-year-old Devonte L. Haley and 21-year-old Isiah Galloway.

Alexander is being charged with aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, a felony and resisting a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Haley and Galloway are both charged with a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.

The incident is under investigation.

The East Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque Police Department, Galena Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office and K-9 Units helped assist.

