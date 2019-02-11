Three charged for soliciting without license in Dixon, Illinois

Officials with the Dixon, Illinois Police Department says three people have been arrested and charged in connection with Soliciting without a License.

In a post to Facebook, officials say in part "the Dixon Police Department has received numerous calls about solicitors in the area stating they are with Spark Energy." Officials say Spark Energy is not registered with the city of Dixon.

Officials continue saying officers investigated and found three people who were ticketed following the incident.

Officials say 22-year-old Julian Acker, of Rockford, was charged with Driving While License Suspended and Soliciting without a License, 37-year-old Patrick Siado, of Forth Worth, Texas, was charged with Soliciting without a License and 26-year-old British Brown, of Chicago, was charged with Soliciting without a License.