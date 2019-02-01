Three children and one adult escape fire safely in Burlington

A family is being assisted by the Red Cross in Burlington after an apartment fire.

Officials with the Burlington Fire Department were called to the 400 block of South 4th Street for a fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the single-story duplex apartment. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen once they entered the home.

The occupants, one adult and three children, were able to safely leave the home with no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting them with any needs they may have.

There were working smoke detectors.

The property did have fire and water damage. Estimates are still being determined following the fire.

The fire is considered accidental with the cause being an unattended cooking fire on the stovetop.

Fifteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by three West Burlington Firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, Alliant Energy and Burlington Waterworks also assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the fire scene at 4:20 p.m.

