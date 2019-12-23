Three dead after crash in western Illinois; 20-year-old charged with DUI

Authorities in western Illinois are investigating a vehicle crash that left three people dead and reportedly involved alcohol.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says two cars crashed Friday. Officers arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and Route 9, near Cuba.

The 20-year-old driver, Pedro Orozco, was driving northbound when his vehicle struck the other.

Three occupants of the other car were pronounced dead. Orozco was arrested on charges including aggravated driving under the influence and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

It was unclear if he had an attorney.