Three dead, including two children, after accident on I-80

Three people have died, including a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old, in a crash on I-80 near the Oxford interchange Sunday afternoon, according to Iowa State Patrol.

It happened just before 1:10 p.m.

Iowa State Patrol said the driver of a car headed westbound attempted to turn around at a 'no turn-around' crossover. In the process, the car was broadsided by a semi.

There were five people in the car. Of the five, the 13-year-old, the 11-year-old and another person whose age hasn't been released were killed, state patrol said. The two others were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

It's unknown if they were wearing seatbelts. Traffic was shut down for some time.

