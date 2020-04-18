Three dogs die and a woman is rescued in Burlington fire

Three dogs died while an unconscious woman was rescued from her home during a house fire Friday afternoon.

The Burlington Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. It was reported at 6:22 p.m. at 1527 Grove Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the house. They located flames in the kitchen with heavy smoke throughout. During a search of the house, firefighters found the woman. Paramedics treated her at the scene and she was taken to the hospital. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. Damage estimates are still being assessed and the home is insured. There were no other injuries. The fire is not considered suspicious.

