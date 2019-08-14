Three doors damaged at apartment complex in Davenport following shots fired call

Police in Davenport are investigating after an early morning shots fired incident on Wednesday.

Police say on Wednesday, just before 1:30 a.m., they were called to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate cartridge cases.

Three sliding glass doors of an apartment complex were damaged. At this time, police say no injuries have been reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."