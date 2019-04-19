Three found dead, including two children, in Wisconsin home

Three people, including two children, were found dead in a home in Seymour, Wisconsin Friday morning.

Police first responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

Police say officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the home and were unable to do so.

An emergency response team took over operations and eventually entered the home at around 8 a.m. Friday.

Upon entering, police say officers found three people dead inside; a 35-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

"It's a very sad day in the city of Seymour to have a tragedy like this occur," Seymour Chief of Police Richard Buntrock said. "Seymour police department's number one priority right now is to make sure that the families have all the support that we can give them. We have dispatched the Outagamie County Victim and Crime Response Unit and they are providing that support."

Main Street in Seymour, where the house is located, remains closed as officers continue to investigate.