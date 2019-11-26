Three homes considered a total loss after fire in Silvis

The state fire marshal is investigating after a fire damaged three homes Monday afternoon in Silvis.

Officials said Tuesday that the three homes are now considered total losses.

The fire chief tells TV6 that 12 fire departments responded with 100 firefighters working on battling the fires. TV6 previously reported that 11 fire departments assisted after officials at the time told us about 50 firefighters responded.

The state fire marshal will be on scene conducting interviews with neighbors while they work to determine a cause.

TV6 has learned that there was electricity and gas in the vacant home, but officials do not know if this played a role in the fire.

No injuries were reported following the fire.