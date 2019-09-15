Three injured after man fails to stop at a stop sign

Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Illinois State Police say 61, year-old John Lozier, of Monmouth, IL was driving southbound on South Main Street in Monmouth at 180th Avenue when 41, year-old Robert Burgess, of Abingdon didn’t stop at the stop sign.

The accident happened Saturday night around 10:39 p.m. Lozier’s car was struck in the passenger side and overturned.

Lozier and his passenger were taken to Holy Family Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Burgess was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say charges are pending.

