Three injured in shooting inside Rock Island bar



Two people were shot and one person was injured in a shooting inside the Rock Island Brewing Company bar at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Rock Island Police said foot patrol heard gunshots fired inside the bar located on 2nd Avenue in Rock Island.

One victim is a 20-year-old woman from Silvis who was shot one time. Her condition is not serious.

The second person shot was a 21-year-old man from Davenport. He has three gunshot wounds and is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The third person injured is a 24-year-old woman from Moline. She has a laceration on her hand. Police believe she was injured when trying to escape the bar amongst the crowd of people.

Rock Island police have not located the suspect yet.

They encourage people who were at the bar that night to call their police department or crime stoppers.