Three juveniles charged with attacking, robbing Davenport business employee

A 16-year-old and two other juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after police they attacked and robbed an employee of a Davenport business.

At 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to Subway in the 1200 block of West Locust Street for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Police learned a group of approximately 10 juveniles attacked an employee and stole personal property before leaving on foot.

The employee suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

According to an arrest affidavit, the juveniles assaulted the employee, held him down and took a cell phone, $5 and the shoe before leaving on foot.

Officers searched the area and located approximately 10 juveniles that matched the description of the suspects walking in the 3100 block of Main Street.

Officers arrested 16-year-old Fredrick Cooks and two other juveniles on a charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

Cooks was taken to the Scott County Jail, while the juveniles were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

Juveniles 16 and older accused of committing a forcible felony, such as robbery, are automatically charged as adults under Iowa law.

Police ask any with information regarding this incident to call the department at 563- 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.