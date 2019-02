A break in brutal weather means car thefts are ramping back up, and one of them ended in a crash in Central Davenport Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, a police pursuit ended at 11th and LeClaire Streets in Davenport.

Police say three juveniles were taken into custody and they were in a stolen vehicle.

TV6 has reached out to police to ask how old the juveniles were, once we receive that information we will update this story.