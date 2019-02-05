UPDATE: Three juveniles taken into custody after car chase in Davenport

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Three juveniles are being charged with 1st-Degree Theft after a stolen vehicle chase Tuesday morning in Davenport.

Police say at 8:18 Tuesday morning, Scott Emergency Communications Center received information from OnStar regarding the location of a vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday. The vehicle was reported stolen just before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the stolen vehicle drove through the attempted block and hit a squad car and continued south on LeClaire according to police. There, police say several squad cars were able to pin the vehicle.

Police say two juveniles ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The third juvenile involved remained in the car and was taken into custody. All three are charged with 1st-Degree theft, two of them were placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported. One squad car and one stolen vehicle were damaged during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".

ORIGINAL: A break in brutal weather means car thefts are ramping back up, and one of them ended in a crash in Central Davenport Tuesday morning.

