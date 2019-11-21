Three men charged in Iowa after trumpeter swan is shot in Muscatine County

Three men have been charged after a trumpeter swan was fatally shot in Muscatine County.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say DNR conservation officers received a tip that a trumpeter swan had been shot at Cedar Bottoms Wildlife Management Area in Muscatine County.

When officers arrived all suspects had left the area, however, they were able to collect evidence which led them to a possible suspect.

Officers interviewed the suspects and all three confessed to illegally taking the trumpeter swan and mistaking it for a snow goose.

27-year-old Austin McMillan, of West Branch, 26-year-old Daniel Solorio-Oldenburg, of Cedar Rapids and 28-year-old Mitchell Kesterson, of Van Horne, were each charged with attempt to take wildlife and abandonment of wildlife.

The swan was seized and displayed for educational and informational outreach purposes.

The DNR is reminding the community of the importance of properly identifying targets before taking a shot.