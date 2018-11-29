Three men wanted out of Galesburg, two of them on meth charges

Police in Galesburg are searching for three wanted suspects.

Officials with the department took to Facebook Wednesday saying they were searching for three men who are wanted on arrest warrants.

The first, 24-year-old Jason E. Brown who is wanted for Unlawful Possession of methamphetamine.

The second, 26-year-old Ronald A. McNealley who is wanted for Felony Escape.

The third, 25-year-old Jared DH Myers who is wanted for Unlawful Possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

You can also text your tip to the Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.