Three minors arrested after shots fired in Davenport; found in stolen car

Three minors have been arrested following a shots fired incident in Davenport.

Police say on Sunday, Oct. 27 just after 4 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of West 12th Street in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found fired cartridge cases. No injuries or damages were reported.

Police say while they were investigating at the scene someone drove by matching the description that was given to officers. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle which police say resulted in a vehicle pursuit and then a foot pursuit.

Police say they located a bb gun inside the vehicle along with damage to the outside of the vehicle, which was reported as stolen.

Three minors, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken into custody.

The 15-year-old is being charged with 2nd-degree theft, eluding, interference with official acts, stop sign violation and no driver's license.

The 16-year-old is being charged with 2nd-degree theft.

The 17-year-old is being charged with 2nd-degree theft and interference with official acts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".