Three minors were taken into custody and charged Tuesday evening after police say they burglarized vehicles in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the 500 block of East Pioneer in Salem for a report of minors burglarizing vehicles.

Police found three minors, who were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of third degree vehicle burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.