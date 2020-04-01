Three more coronavirus cases reported in Rock Island County

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Wednesday.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 30s.

· A woman in her 40s.

· A woman in her teens.

All three are isolating at home. Rock Island County now has 19 cases, according to the health department.

The health department said no additional information will be released due to federal privacy laws.

"We continue to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing," the health department said in a release. "While many of the public places where we find ourselves are not open, we still all need to do our part to minimize the spread of illness."

The health department encourages the community to:

· Engage in social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Stay home when you are ill.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department webpage at www.richd.org and the Illinois Department of Public Health's webpage at www.dph.illinois.gov.