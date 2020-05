The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting three more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 698.

The new cases are a man in his 70s who is isolating at home, a man in his 30s who is isolating at home, and a woman in her 20s who is isolating at home.

Twenty-seven people have died from the virus as of Sunday, the health department said.

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.