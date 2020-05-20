Three new coronavirus cases, one death reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday announced three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 648.

The new cases include a man in his 30s who is isolating at home, a woman in her 60s who is isolating at home, and a female infant who is isolating at home.

The health department also announced one more death, a woman in her 90s, bringing the total to 24.

“We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Often, patients are separated from their loved ones. We send our deepest condolences to this woman’s family and friends.”

As of Wednesday, 13 people are hospitalized, according to the health department.

