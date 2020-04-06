Three new coronavirus cases reported in Whiteside County

Whiteside County officials on Monday identified three additional positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 21.

The new cases involve individuals who are in their 20s, 40s, and 60s, according to a media release from the Whiteside County Health Department.

The health department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness, according to the release.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, it has never been more important to be serious about social distancing and stay home,” the department said in the release. “When feeling well we should only be leaving for essential reasons: to get groceries or medicine, to get medical care, to get exercise outside or take a pet out, to take care of others, and for certain types of work. We should not be visiting other people’s homes, except to provide care or supplies.”

The health department urges anyone who has symptoms of the virus, such as fever or cough or shortness of breath or sore throat, that cannot be attributed to an underlying or previously recognized condition, “consider yourself a case of COVID-19, self-isolate and call your provider for instructions.”

For general questions about COVID-19 call the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additional information is also available on the Illinois Coronavirus and CDC COVID-19 websites.

