Three new firefighters sworn in during Davenport's City Council

A special night for a few firefighters in Davenport. Wednesday night during City Council, three firefighters were sworn in and received their badges.

They say they've already formed a great bond.

"There was a special bond with the firefighters I was sworn in with because we all went through training together which was a two-month process," Davenport Firefighter Jim Swanson said. "Definitely built more of a bond with those two so it was good to come full circle with them again."

The new firefighters say they're looking forward to serving the community.