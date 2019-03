Three people involved in a plane crash in Illinois on Tuesday are expected to survive.

The group was on its way to the downtown airport in St. Louis when the small aircraft went down in southwest Illinois, near Waterloo.

The FAA said the single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed about 25 miles from its destination.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two adults and one child were on the plane. The worst of their injuries appear to be broken legs.