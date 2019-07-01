Three people hurt during severe storms in Dubuque County

Three people were hurt in Dubuque County as a result of Sunday night's severe storms.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office helped area police and fire departments respond to storm damage, following multiple reports of trees and wires down throughout the county.

Police say two people were hurt when their trailer home on Roller Coaster Road was destroyed. 73-year-old Ambrose Koopman and 71-year-old Marlene Koopman were inside the trailer at the time of the storm. The home is considered to be a total loss.

Another man was also hurt after being trapped inside of a collapsed barn on Ryan Road. Police say 54-year-old John Nolan was inside the barn when it collapsed due to the storm. The barn is also considered a total loss.

All three were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.