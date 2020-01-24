Three teenagers arrested in connection with central Illlinois triple homicide

Authorities in central Illinois say they have arrested three teenagers in the slayings of three people in their 60s whose whose bodies were found this week inside a residence in the community of Danville.

Eighteen-year-old Cloanger T.M. Robinson Jr. and a 16-year-old boy whose name hasn't been released have been charged with first-degree murder. A 17-year-old boy whose name wasn't released because of his age is charged with aggravated robbery.

Friday's arrests come a day after the bodies of three people were found in a Danville residence.

Vermillion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victims as 65-year-old Nathaniel Gentry; 60-year-old Anthony D. Jones and 67-year-old Cordell Reed Sr., all of Danville.

Police say preliminary autopsy results indicate they died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.