Three teenagers facing charges in Sunday night robbery

Three teenagers were arrested Sunday night after police say they robbed two people.

Davenport police responded around 9:21 p.m. to the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the teens approached two people in a park. One of the teens told the alleged victims to “give them what they had,” while placing his hand on a replica BB gun, according to the affidavit.

The teens then took an iPhone and left the area, according to the affidavit.

Officers patrolling 6th and Division streets located a possible suspect vehicle. They stopped it and detained the teens, police said in a media release.

During the investigation, evidence related to the robbery was found.

The teens were identified separately by the alleged victims during "show-ups," according to the affidavit.

Kaden Edward Kavanagh, 16, has been charged as an adult with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail. Court records show he was released and will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

He will be arraigned May 14.

A 14-year-old and 13-year-old, both males from Davenport, also were charged with second-degree robbery.

They were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Because Kavanagh has been charged as an adult with a forcible felony, TV6 has chosen to name him. TV6 is not naming the other teenagers because their cases are in juvenile court.

No injuries were reported. Officers are following up on the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.