Three vehicles stuck in snow in Cedar Rapids, city crews working to clear the area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Roads in Cedar Rapids will need some time to be cleared according to police.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department's Facebook page was updated Wednesday morning with a photo showing three cars stuck in mounds of snow.
Officials say the photo of the vehicles stuck is on 18th Street Southwest near the airport.
Officials say it will take some time for snow plows to get to the area and free the vehicles.
You can track road conditions below:
Track Iowa conditions
Track Illinois conditions