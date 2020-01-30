Three wanted after officer is punched in the face in Rock Island County

Officials are hoping to identify three suspects after an officer was hit in the face by one of them during an investigation.

Police say on Jan. 21, a man was stopped by the QC Airport Police on suspicion of using a fraudulent credit card and state-issued identification card and trying to rent a car.

During the investigation, officials say the suspect then hit the officer in the face with a closed fist and left the airport terminal.

It was later determined that there were two additional suspects, a man and a woman, involved as well.

Police say all three left the area in a vehicle that was previously rented at the airport. The vehicle was rented by the woman under a false name according to officials.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.