Dry air filtering in behind a strong cold front Wednesday night, will lead to an increase risk of being shocked by static electricity Thursday, when coming into contact with anything metal.

Humidity levels are expected to drop below 30 percent by Thursday afternoon. A static charge build-up occurs more often when the weather is dry.

The good news is that the sun will return in full force, but look for temps to remain on the cool side with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70.