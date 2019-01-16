Thursday is National Buttered Rum Day

Thursday is National Hot Buttered Rum Day.

With the temperatures getting cooler enjoying a hot buttered rum drink would be a good way to warm up if you are old enough.

According to the national day calendar buttered rum is a mixed drink containing rum, butter, hot water, or cider, sweetener and spices ( typically cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

The beverage in the United States dates back to the colonial days in the 1600s.

The creator of National Hot Buttered Rum Day is unclear.

If you are participating in the event, use the hashtag #HotButteredRumDay on social media.

Drink Responsibly