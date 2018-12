A famous holiday dessert item is thrust into the spotlight, it's National Fruitcake Day.

Fruitcakes, whose infamous durability is often joked about, have long been a popular holiday tradition.

They're made with dried fruit or chopped candies with spices and nuts.

Some are even soaked in alcohol.

Officials believe fruitcakes made their debut in Rome. Mail-order fruitcakes were first available in the U.S. in 1913.