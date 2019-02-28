Thursday is National Public Sleeping Day

Are you a fan of sleeping in public? If so, Thursday, Feb. 28, is National Public Sleeping Day.

According to National Day Calendar's website, the day is for anyone to take a nap on the beach, at a park, in a public transportation vehicle, or any public place you would like.

The website then lists different types of naps.

The Hangover which is about 30 minutes long, which sometimes leave the napper loopy and still wanting more sleep.

The Brainiac is about 60 minutes long and includes the deepest sleep.

The California King lasts about 90 minutes, typically giving the napper a full cycle of sleep.

Whether you're napping at a park (hopefully very bundled up due to cold weather), or napping while riding the bus Thursday, you can use the hashtag #PublicSleepingDay to celebrate with others on social media.