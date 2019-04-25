Thursday is National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Today, parents get to show their children what they do when they're not with them.

April 25 is National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. The day is recognized on the fourth Thursday in April each year.

According to the National Day Calendar, activist Gloria Steinem and the Ms. Foundation for Women founded the day in 1993. It was originally just for daughters but was expanded in 2003 to include boys.

While it's not an official holiday, most companies allow parents to bring their children to work on the day. Even the White House has observed the day with events for children.