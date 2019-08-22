Thursday is National Tooth Fairy Day

It's National Tooth Fairy Day!

Thursday, August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day! (MGN)

If you're wondering just how the Tooth Fairy decides on how much to pay for a tooth, it's a little more complex than the Tooth Fairy lets on.

According to the latest poll from Delta Dental, the Tooth Fairy indicates that several circumstances may determine monetary rewards.

The leading factor is how much spare cash is on hand, followed by the child's age, previous payout amounts, behavior and how many teeth have already been lost.

The average cash gift for a lost tooth is currently $3.70.

That's down 43 cents from a year ago.

