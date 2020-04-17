Thursday night's snow totals

It started a little late cause it was battling dry air, but once the snow began it stuck to just about everything. Amounts were heaviest south of I-80 for the most part although places like Lowden, far north of I-80, got some higher totals. The rate of snowfall wasn't enough in most places to cover the warm roads, thankfully. And, within the first few hours of Friday daylight most of it was gone! For more totals from the system follow this link from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/summary_04172020