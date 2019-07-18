Tick borne diseases on the rise

As you head out to hike, bike or just relax, there is a health warning you should be aware of. Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise according to the CDC, with record numbers reported in recent years.

The summer is bringing with it greater chancer for contracting tick-borne illnesses and Dr. Bobbi Pritt with the Mayo Clinic says, "You want to avoid ticks at all costs."

Doctor Pritt says Lyme Disease is the most well know, but different varieties of ticks transmit a variety of diseases.

Symptoms can include aches, pains and fevers, fatigue and muscle weakness. The Lonestar tick's bite can even cause an allergic reaction to meat.

CDC Maps show tick regions, and experts say take a look before you travel, and before you head outside, take precautions.

- Wear long sleeves and pants

-Use Tick Repellent

-Check yourself for ticks often

-If you see one remove it!

Dr. Bobbi Pritt at the Mayo Clinic says to remove a tick, use fine tip forceps and just get as close down to the skin as possible with tweezers or forceps and just pull the tick off smoothly,

A link to the tick region maps are located here