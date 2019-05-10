Tickets now on sale for Flood Fest

Tickets are now on sale for Flood Fest, a flood relief benefit concert on Friday, June 7, at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert begins at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts. The concert is being produced by the RiverCenter, in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound. The musical guest line-up is in the process of being finalized and will be announced as soon as details are available.

General admission tickets for the concert are $25 and available now through Ticketmaster. A stand-alone option for those not purchasing a ticket but wishing to donate to the flood relief fund may also do so via Ticketmaster. People also have the option to purchase a ticket and make a donation over and above the cost of concert admission. Ticketmaster has reduced ticket fees for the concert and waived fees associated with any stand-alone donations.

Event tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060056A88C22202E

Donations: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060056A88DE6212D (no fees)

Proceeds from the concert will be given to Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a 501(c)3 whose mission is to improve the general economic well-being of the Scott County area and the greater Iowa Quad Cities area.

For other ways to donate go to FloodFest