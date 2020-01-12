Tight race ahead of Iowa caucus

The Iowa caucuses are right around the corner.

It's the nation's first presidential nominating contest and with just weeks to go, it may be shaping up to be a four way race among democratic presidential hopefuls.

That's according to a new CNN Des Moines Register - Mediacom poll

The poll shows Vermont senator Bernie Sanders leading the pack with 20 percent support among likely caucus-goers.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is behind Sanders at 17 percent support.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden took the third and fourth spots at 16 and 15 percent, respectively.

With a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three-point-seven percentage points, it looks like a close race between those top four.

