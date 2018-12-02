Tijuana Shuts Down Migrant Shelter Near U.S. Border

Hundreds of mostly Central American migrants settled into a new shelter after fleeing a filthy, flooded sports complex in Tijuana.

At least six-thousand migrants who descended on the Mexican border city had to move to a former outdoor concert venue. Torrential rains reduced the old shelter to a muddy, smelly mess.

Tijuana officials had said earlier that nobody would be forced to move to the new facility, a large building and concrete patio known as El Barretal that was used for concerts and other events until about six years ago. But they also warned they would stop offering food and medical services at the Benito Juarez sports complex.

Federal authorities are running the new shelter.

The move came on the eve of a presidential inauguration in Mexico that could ease the border crisis with President Trump.

Mexico's leftist president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took the oath of office yesterday. He made campaign promises to alleviate poverty and inequality in the country, in part to help stem the flow of Mexico’s own migrants.

Lopez Obrador has welcomed the caravan migrants in speeches, pledging to offer work visas and even jobs. The trump administration has viewed the migrants near the u-s border as a threat.

"All of the migrant caravan are families, they're children. Of course, there are men here too but the majority of people are women and children who are being threatened, either by domestic violence, or either by not being protected by the police,” says Immigration lawyer, Martiza Agundes. “It's also men who are being persecuted by gang members, or extorted by gang members, people that are hardworking people, people that are families obviously.”

President Trump has threatened to shut the u-s border if Mexico does not deport those gathered in Tijuana.

To date, Mexican officials have ignored the threat.

