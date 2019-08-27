Timken-Drives LLC. announces job cuts at Fulton, Ill. facility

Timken-Drives LLC has laid off dozens of employees in an effort to ensure staffing levels are “in line with the needs of the market.”

In a statement to TV6, Scott Schroeder with Timken Communications said the department has seen a decline in demand “for some of the products we produce at our Drives facility.”

The company announced it was cutting 61 jobs effective September 3, and employees have been notified. The company says it believes it can bring back some affected employees.

“We anticipate that demand will eventually return so that we can bring back those affected,” the company said. We’ve already notified affected associates, who perform a variety of functions at the facility, and let them know we intend to call them back as demand returns.”

