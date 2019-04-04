Timmothy Pitzen, Chicago-area boy missing for 8 years, possibly found in Cincinnati area

A Chicago-area boy missing for nearly a decade may have been found in the Tri-State.

Timmothy Pitzen (left) and an age progressed image of him, Photo Date: Undated / Photo: National Center for Missing or Exploited Children / (MGN)

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Timmothy Pitzen is the only missing child from Aurora, Illinois.

A bone-chilling note by Pitzen’s mother Amy Fry-Pitzen read, “you’ll never find him,” CNN reports.

Fry-Pitzen was found dead in a Rockford, Illinois hotel room after committing suicide at the time her son was reported missing, CBS Chicago reports.

The FBI’s Louisville office and the FBI’s Cincinnati office confirm they’re actively coordinating with Newport police, Cincinnati police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora, Illinois police.

Pitzen was reported missing May 12, 2011 when he was 6 years old. He would be 14 years old today.

Aurora Police Public Information Officer Bill Rowley said two police detectives are on their way to the Cincinnati area to assist with the investigation.

The male child in question was found on the west side of Newport Wednesday.

Newport police say a neighbor spotted him and noticed he didn’t belong in the neighborhood. A source tells us that happened around 7 a.m. near the area of 8th Street and Columbia Street.

He told police he’d been held captive.

According to an incident report from the Sharonville Police Department, the boy said he escaped from two kidnappers that have been holding him for seven years.

They boy described the two kidnappers as two white males with body-builder type builds. One had black curly hair, a Mt. Dew shirt and jeans, and has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms.

Police said the vehicle they were driving is described as a newer model Ford SUV with WI plates. It’s white with yellow transfer paint and has a dent on the back bumper.

According to the report, the boy escaped and kept running across a bridge into Kentucky and said they’d been staying at a Red Roof Inn but did not know where.

Police said after checking Red Roof Inn’s and surrounding hotels, nothing was found.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Newport to be checked out and police say he is being interviewed by detectives and other uniformed officers.

Police say at this moment they aren’t sure he is who he says he is. They don’t believe he is a missing person from the Tri-State.

No officials will confirm whether the boy is claiming to be Pitzen.

A source says DNA is being rushed to the lab and they hope to have it back at some point Wednesday.

The boy looks to be no older than 14 years old, the source says, which would line up with the age of Pitzen.

The source says the child appears to have disabilities.

Rowley said because the case is nearly 10 years old, they receive thousands of tips a day about Pitzen.

CBS Chicago reports that the note his mother left also said the boy was O.K., and she had left him in the care of unnamed people.

FBI officials say there will be no further statements made until they have additional information.

