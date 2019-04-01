Tinder introducing height verification tool

The dating-app Tinder is apparently introducing a new tool to verify your height.

Some people think it's a big April Fools' joke, but the tech company tweeted the announcement Friday, saying the "height verification badge," as they call it, will bring honesty back to dating.

The app will reportedly verify your height through pictures. Tinder says height verification is, "the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted."

Fifty million people worldwide are estimated to be on Tinder.