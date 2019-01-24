Tips to keep you pipes from bursting or freezing

If you're not getting any water at all and it's cold outside, it might mean that your pipes are frozen and you should call a plumber. Crawford Company in Rock Island offered a few tips to keep your pipes from freezing.

1. Turn up the heat and make sure your furnace is working properly

2. Keep pipes accessible by opening cabinets so that room temperature air can flow through

3. If you have had your pipes freeze in the past it might be a good idea to allow a steady drip of both hot and cold water