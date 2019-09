A blown-out tire contributed to a wreck on Interstate 74 in Moline Sunday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, a semi rig was westbound near the I-280 interchange when it blew out a tire. A car was attempting to pass the semi when it struck the tire debris and lost control. The car crashed into the semi-trailer.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. The driver of the semi was ticketed for having an unsafe tire