Tis the Season Senior Holiday Event

"Welcome to the 11th annual 'Tis the Season Event at the Waterfront Convention Center," said Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

An event where the Quad Cities seniors are celebrated. The city council and department heads serve seniors cookies, punch, water and coffee, where they enjoy, sights and sounds of the season.

"Awsome music and performances here, free for all to attend," said the mayor. There is also, no shortage of entertainment.

"Great local performers here today, we have performers from the family museum, great singers, all areas for seniors to enjoy, " said Gallagher.

They even added a new character this year.

"We do this year have the Grinch who stole Chirstmas, so he's one of our city council people who has as second business where he does a whole bunch of different theatrical performances, dressed today and if you haven't seen Scott in full character this is a great opportunity to do so," said Gallagher.

The mayor is grateful to be able to play a part in giving back to the community and see the joy on everyone's faces.

"The quad cities is a great place to live and we in Bettendorf love to do our part we are very, very blessed to be able to share today and these holiday sounds and great dance performances with seniors, our department and city council look forward to this each and every year it's really one of our favorite days of the year," said Gallagher.

