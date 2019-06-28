Todd Monaghan: A preacher who is also a professional MMA fighter

The man he was years ago is far removed from the man he is today.

"I lived a life of drugs and alcohol and making money in ways that weren't productive," says Todd Monaghan.

As a child, he was forced to face obstacles head-on

"Being raised by a white family, kids picking on me and that. And I've been in jails, I've been in boys homes, I've been in schools and all of that has prepared me to help others," says Monaghan.

He first got into MMA when he was 24 years old.

"I came back from college the apartment that I moved into had a weightlifting facility and an MMA gym on the other side. and I thought those guys were crazy. Who wants to get punched in the face for money? But what I would do is go over there and lift weights and I developed a relationship with the fighters. so then I went to watch the fighters fight and I thought to myself I can do that," says Monaghan.

And he was a natural

"I trained for a month and then I won my first fight," says Monaghan.

His exposure to the sport changed the way he viewed it. He no longer saw it as "guys punching each other in the face for money." He is a professional Mixed Martial Artists who owns his own gym in Clinton and teaches others.

"Mixed martial arts is its a mixture of martial arts there's judo, there's boxing there's grappling," says Monaghan.

"A woman once came up to me in church and said how do you do this MMA. And I told her would you let your son wrestle? She said he does wrestle. I said would you let your son box? She said yes. And then I said would you let him do jiu-jitsu? So there's nothing wrong when you mix them all together," says Monaghan with a smile.

And two of his three sons are following in his footsteps. His eldest son Ali who just turned 14, is a junior Olympian after winning his fight on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Three years after Monaghan found MMA, various encounters led him on a path to discover his faith. But it wasn't overnight.

"As far as I was concerned I thought I had it all. I had a bunch of money, I had ladies. I had friends. But after I started to live like a Christian I started to realize all the things I didn't have. I didn't have custody of my kids. I didn't have a license. I didn't have a vehicle. And I slowly got all those things after I started doing it God's way and stopped doing it my way," says Monaghan.

And he says there are "many applications between mixed martial arts and the Bible. and doing it the instructor's way and God's way. The reason I'm telling my students to do it this way is because I want them to be the best at it. The reason God gave us the commandments and the bible B-I-B-L-E, "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth" is so that we can do it the right way," says Monaghan.

Monaghan defines faith as "believing without seeing. without needing to see."

And it's impacted the way he sees the world.

"Some of those top prizes are a million dollars and I've turned those deals down and everything's fine. I have reliable vehicles a good home, my kids are provided for so MMA has strengthened my faith in that aspect," says Monaghan.

Monaghan says once an MMA artist always and MMA artists. But now he's a preacher who does mixed-martial arts. And a preacher who owns a gym.