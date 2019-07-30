Toddler celebrates her liver transplant anniversary with a blood drive

One local family put on a blood drive at the Spotlight Theatre in Moline to celebrate their toddler’s life and thank donors for making that possible.

The Lovelady parents celebrated Lorelei's liver transplant anniversary by putting on the Love for Lorelei blood drive outside the Spotlight Theatre in Moline. (KWQC)

The Lovelady parents celebrated their daughter’s second liver transplant anniversary and soon-to-be third birthday by having a Love for Lorelei blood drive.

Lorelei Lovelady’s mom, Megan Lovelady, asked the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to help them give back to the community for saving Lorelei’s life.

“None of it would’ve been possible if it weren’t for all of those blood transfusions that we received,” Megan said.

The center said they were happy to help the Lovelady’s give back.

“Giving blood makes such a difference for patients,” said, Kirby Winn, the center’s spokesperson. “For many people, it’s literally the difference between life and death.”

And for Lorelei, it was just that.

“We shortly found out after genetic tests that she has a genetic disease primary hyperoxaluria type one,” said Megan. “It was a bit of a long battle.”

Lorelei did more than 17 months of dialysis and waited six months on a liver transplant to come in.

“It was difficult just to see her fight for her life during that time with all of the tubes and little procedures and surgeries that you never want to see anybody go through any loved one especially your own child,” said Megan.”

“She just gradually lost blood throughout the processes. We saw throughout all that how important blood transfusions are to her especially.”

She said to Lorelei and many patients waiting on blood, transfusions can make a world of difference.

“She’d get really pale and kind of lethargic. Just not her normal happy self,” said Megan. “Then we’d go in for a transfusion and pretty much instantly you’d see the color come back in her cheeks and had more zest to life.”

Blood donors say the process only takes 10 minutes.

“Even though it’s not my favorite thing to do it is definitely necessary,” said Adam Bain, one of the blood donors. “It’s one way to give life to somebody.”

The medical treatments weren’t Lorelei’s favorite thing to do either.

“Now she’s finally able to be a normal 2-3-year-old toddler and she gets to start school here in the fall,” said Megan.

Lorelei thanked every single person that walked past her and donated at the blood drive.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said during the summer months they don’t get as many donations to help people like Lorelei.

They said it is because everyone is out having fun in the sun and young, healthy donors are out of school for the summer.

The center said it is an especially important time of year to go out and donate no matter what blood type you are.