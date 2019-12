Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a pickup truck in South Texas.

It happened in Harlingen around 5:40 on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the toddler's father got into his 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck and was leaving the driveway when a witness says his 2-year-old son approached the truck and was hit.

The child was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Harlingen police said at the moment no criminal charges have been filed.