Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to be made from recycled cellphones

With the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics exactly one year away, a winner was announced for the design of the medals and how they will be made.

The medal was chosen from over 400 entries to a competition for design students and professional designers. (Source: Wochit)

Next year’s medals will be made from recycled old cellphones and other electronic devices.

The front face of the medals will feature an image of the Greek goddess of victory, Nike.

A competition held in Japan decided what the medals would be made from.

More than 400 design students and professional designers entered the competition, and Junichi Kawanishi came out on top.

“I never dreamed that the design I submitted, only as a memorial to this lifetime event, would be actually selected,” Kawanishi said in a news statement. “With their shining rings, I hope the medals will be seen as paying tribute to the athletes’ efforts, reflecting their glory and symbolizing friendship.”

The concept of making the medals from recycled metal did not originate for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The medals for the 2016 games also were made from recycled materials.

The Tokyo 2020 Medal Project organizers are hoping this drive for a sustainable society will not end with the Olympic medals themselves.

